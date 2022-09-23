GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess County Democrats gathered Thursday night in Galena for their annual fall fundraiser, featuring a field of state and national candidates — all hopeful, but acknowledging the party’s area challenges this year.
Jo Daviess County was redistricted into Illinois’ new 16th Congressional District, one of just a few Republican-leaning districts in the state, after 10 years under incumbent U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., in the current district. The new district offers incumbent U.S. Rep. Darrin LaHood, R-Ill., on the other side of the contest, in an oddly-shaped district stretching down to Peoria.
Thursday night served as the Jo Daviess County public debut of Lisa Haderlein, the Democrat running against LaHood in the general election. The Harvard City Council member and land conservation nonprofit leader was not on ballots in the June primary, no Democrat was. That is part of what spurred Haderlein’s run.
“We can’t let any Republican, who’s been part of this effort to undermine a fair election, run unopposed,” she said in an interview. “He ultimately voted to certify, but only after insurrectionists arrived. Before, he joined the Texas lawsuit. And I think there are enough issues going on in the country right now, especially in Washington, that people want that choice.”
Haderlein acknowledged that her 21-county district was weighted heavily toward Republicans, saying the split was about 70/30 in their favor. But she said she believes and hopes voters who are turned away by farther-right Republican policies in Congress want someone who works across the aisle, as she said she has in heavily-Republican McHenry County, even as an “out-of-the-closet Democrat.”
“I know how to set things aside and find something we can work together on,” she said. “I would like to think that there are enough people out there who, regardless of party, would want someone to represent them who actually wants to strengthen their rights and not take them away (regarding abortion access). Slightly more than half of the voters are women.”
During her speech to the crowd of about 70 at the DeSoto House Hotel in Galena, Haderlein referred to LaHood as a “second generation Washington insider who votes lock-step with the most extreme MAGA Republicans.”
Jo Daviess GOP Chair Mike Dittmar said that did not sound like the LaHood he knew from his group’s Lincoln Day Dinner.
“He comes from a pedigree line of service,” he said. “But he didn’t mention (Donald) Trump, MAGA or far-right issues at all. He stuck to kitchen table issues like the economy.”
During an interview after the event, Gerald Podraza, of Apple River, the Democrat facing incumbent Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, for Illinois’ 45th Senate District, shared his plans to invest in industrial hemp and local farming as rural economic development.
