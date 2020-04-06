Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from around the tri-states. This week, we highlight developments in Cascade and Dyersville, Iowa, and Platteville, Wis.
Before they opened a store of their own in Cascade, Iowa, Joyce and Mark Fagan already developed a deep appreciation for antiques.
“We had always liked antiquing, that whole process of finding those items that give you joy,” said Joyce. “I believe that antiques can bring a lot of warmth into a home.”
Joyce and Mark have helped others find the perfect collectibles for two decades.
They opened Annie’s Treasures in downtown Cascade in 2000. Four years later, the business moved to a historic church at 202 Grant St. SW, where it remains.
In addition to selling their own antique collections, the Fagans rent space to other antique dealers. Joyce believes this arrangement gives customers a wider and more varied selection to peruse.
But Joyce emphasized that Annie’s Treasures isn’t exclusively an antique business; new items account for about 50% of the inventory and give residents a wide range of options for gifts or decor.
As the business celebrates its 20th anniversary, Joyce is well aware that many shops never reach that milestone. The Fagans have worked hard to create loyal customers.
“I think we have great prices, and we change things up a lot with our inventory,” she said. “That gives customers a reason to come back. Over the years, we have benefited from having great, repeat customers that come from all over the area.”
The recent spread of COVID-19 has forced the Fagans to temporarily rework their business model.
The location at 202 Grant St. SW will remain closed until April 30. However, customers still can order items and utilize the store’s “curbside pickup” service.
Annie’s Treasures can be reached at 563-852-7517.
NEW LIFE FOR OLD STRUCTURE
A 150-year-old barn on a famous Dyersville movie site soon will be transformed into an event venue and restaurant.
Roman Weinberg, director of operations for Go The Distance Baseball, believes the project will create another sought-after attraction at the already famous Field of Dreams location.
The barn dates back to the early 1870s. Weinberg believes that its restoration comes at a time when there is a growing appreciation for such structures.
“I think people across the country have this reinvigorated respect for older buildings,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of these structures coming back to life, and people are realizing that these venues can create a memorable experience. ”
Work started in early March and should be completed in June.
Weinberg said the lower level eventually will house a bar and restaurant, although the eatery’s concept and opening date are yet to be determined.
The upper level will begin hosting events in 2020, but Weinberg envisions that space hitting its stride in 2021. Wedding packages soon will be rolled out, with an emphasis on booking dates for next year.
MAKING ADJUSTMENTS
A CBD store in Platteville is persevering despite the spread of COVID-19 — and a fair amount of accompanying confusion.
The Hive CBD, 145 W. Main St., continues to offer delivery and curbside pickup of its products from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to co-owner Luis Rivera.
True to its name, the business specializes in the sale of cannabidiol products, which are often referred to as CBD. Proponents of CBD believe such products can relieve anxiety, reduce the frequency of seizures and reduce pain.
For weeks now, The Hive has operated in a state of uncertainty.
Rivera acknowledged that health concerns related to the novel coronavirus have affected key parts of the company’s customer base.
“We sell a lot of our product to college students, and they’ve had to leave campus,” Rivera explained. “We also have a lot of older customers who are choosing to stay home because they are worried about their health.”
On top of that, the business temporarily closed its doors shortly after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses on March 24.
Shortly after the order, many CBD businesses in the state, including The Hive, reopened with the belief that they are selling “personal care products” and, therefore, are considered essential.
The state has since clarified that such stores aren’t essential, prompting The Hive to temporarily close its doors once again.
Rather than shutting down entirely, the business will continue to service its clients through curbside and delivery options.
Customers can order products by calling 608-348-4446 or visiting facebook.com/thehiveCBD.