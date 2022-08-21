CASCADE, Iowa — Rain on my parade? No big deal, according to the hundreds of people who lined up to watch the Cascade Hometown Days Parade on Saturday.
Tractors, trucks and floats made their way down one of Cascade’s main drags for the annual event. As it started to drizzle, many attendees pulled out umbrellas or rain jackets and kept on watching, clapping or waving when they saw someone they knew.
“I think our favorite part of the parade is supporting our friends and family that we see in the parade,” said Nicole Bumphrey, of Cascade, who attended with her husband, Jacob, and daughter, Jaylah.
Jaylah, just 18 months old, had her first lollipop at the event, one of many sweet treats thrown from floats and trucks.
Kate Klepper, 5, and her sister Maddie, 3, were also partial to the parade candy, rushing to snag enough sweets to fill up empty Blue Bunny ice cream containers.
“We live in Cascade, and (an event like this) is a really fun way to celebrate the community,” said the girls’ mom, Brenda Klepper. “It’s a really supportive community … and we always have a lot of good community events.”
This weekend marks the sixth annual Hometown Days celebration for the town. The theme was “Cascade Hometown and Country Days.” Festivities began Friday night with country line dancing and an array of musical performances.
Shontele Orr, chairperson of the Hometown Days Committee, said the goal of the celebration was to get people out to mingle with the rest of the community.
“From a committee perspective, we created this event to showcase Cascade,” Orr said. “We like to build on it year after year. There’s a lot of community pride.”
Several floats were decorated to fit the theme, including a dairy-cow-themed float by River Bend Retirement Community.
Kerri Reed, of Newton, Iowa, attended the parade to support her mother, who rode along in the River Bend float. Reed grew up in Cascade and said she’s reminded about its positive qualities every time she visits.
“It’s a very strong community, people are always helping one another out,” she said. “That’s what I remember (from growing up here). It’s a very close-knit community.”
That sentiment was echoed by attendee Brad Hughes, who has lived in Cascade his whole life.
“It’s a good place to live,” he said. “It’s quiet, not much trouble. Everybody knows everybody.”
The festivities continue today with a tractor pull, UTV ride and more. A complete list of events can be found online at cascadehometowndays.com.
