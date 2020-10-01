A knife-wielding man is accused of choking a woman and threatening officers in a Dubuque motel room.
Barry C. Washington, 45, no permanent address, was arrested at 5:06 p.m. Tuesday at Motel 6, 2670 Dodge St., on charges of domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury, third-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts with a dangerous weapon.
Court documents state that Washington assaulted his live-in girlfriend, Christy L. Bass, 42, at about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Bass said Washington “slapped her across the face and she left the room to let things cool down,” according to documents. Bass later returned and Washington threw food around the room, then punched her in the eye.
Washington “choked her for approximately five minutes, making it difficult to breathe,” documents state.
Responding officers attempted to speak to Washington, “but he was argumentative, threatening and was kicking the door,” documents state, while he “had a large knife in his hand that was visible to officers through the window.”
After initially refusing to leave the room, Washington exited but quickly returned inside.
Washington eventually was taken into custody.
Motel 6 reported that Washington caused $1,500 worth of criminal damage in a motel room.