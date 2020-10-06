WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Two people were injured in a crash Thursday in Dubuque County.
Marie H. Bradtke-Stelken, 16, of Cascade, and her passenger, Wyatt L. Sutton, 17, of Cascade, were transported by private vehicle to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of their minor injuries, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report obtained Monday.
The crash occurred at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday on Iowa 136 near Worthington. Authorities said Bradtke-Stelken was driving south when she failed to negotiate a curve. Her vehicle entered the ditch and struck a driveway.
Bradtke-Stelken was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.