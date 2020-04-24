A pair of trappers snagged one of the largest beavers ever recorded in Wisconsin 60 years ago this month.
Bill Fuller and Jack Duncan set their trap on the Grant River in April 1960. The beaver they caught weighed more than 92 pounds.
The average beaver weighs 40 to 60 pounds and the heaviest known beaver was a 110-pound animal taken in 1921 in northern Wisconsin.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the beaver in its April 12, 1960, edition.
TRAPPERS MAY
HAVE TWO RECORDSLANCASTER, Wis. — Bill Fuller and Jack Duncan were busy fellows Monday night. They were receiving phone calls from well-wishers, entertaining newsmen and trying to reach a taxidermist in Milwaukee.
All the fuss was because a jump trap laid by the two men Sunday glommed onto a 92-pound, eight-ounce beaver — the biggest beaver ever taken in Wisconsin, and possibly the biggest one ever caught anywhere.
“We’re not selling this one,” Fuller said. “We’ve had a couple offers, but we’re keeping it. Matter of fact, I’ve been trying to get hold of the guy who stuffed our goat for us to see if he can mount the beaver, too.”
“Our goat” was a white mountain goat Fuller and Duncan killed with bow and arrow while on a hunting trip in Montana in the fall of 1958. The two figured they had a nice trophy, and had the head mounted.
“But we never figured we might have a record until a fellow from an archery company stopped here and saw the head. He counted the points as 47 and he told us the world record was listed at 44 points. So the National Field Archery Association has the head now for a decision.”
The Fuller-Duncan combine is a new one, for all its success.
It’s the first year the two have trapped together, and the first time Fuller has trapped beaver at all.
“We got a 61-pounder the first day we trapped, about Feb. 25, and then we got this one Sunday — the last day of the season,” Fuller said.
The record beaver was taken with a No. 4 jump trap, set in deep water in the Grant River.
Professionally, Fuller sells and services milking machines and Duncan is a farmer.
But there’s a good chance their new trapping firm will be continued. The early results have been too spectacular to do anything else.