Second Shot Saloon manager Shannon Nugent (from left), owner Jerry Day and his son, Adam Day, stand behind the bar in Fennimore, Wis., on Friday. The business earlier this week donated meals to 25 older residents.
FENNIMORE, Wis. — A Fennimore business delivered lunch to 25 older residents on Wednesday after frigid winter weather led to the cancellation of Grant County’s senior meal-delivery service.
Second Shot Saloon owner Jerry Day, who was unavailable for comment, proposed the idea, and with help from his staff, helped it come to fruition.
“These people who deliver meals on wheels don’t have the means to travel … in inclement weather,” said Jerry’s son, Adam Day, who helps at the restaurant. “When their lunches get canceled, there’s nobody to blame. We understand why it’s canceled. But we didn’t feel like they should go without their lunch either. We just stepped up and did it.”
Grilled cheese sandwiches and bowls of chili were served for lunch, delivered midday by several Fennimore residents.
“We came up with a menu we thought would be fitting for everybody and the weather,” Adam said.
Delivering food to 25 older adults, “for a little town like this, that’s a lot,” said Paula Schlecker, co-owner of the local Subway. She donated the cookies that were included in the meals prepared by the Days.
“I don’t deserve any credit,” Schlecker said. “It’s all them.”
The Fennimore Meal Site Center on Aging during December served 34 adults ages 60 and older with home-delivered meals, which are provided by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Grant County.
Second Shot Saloon previously has contributed meals when delivery services were canceled.
“It was nice of them do it,” said Fennimore meal site Manager Julie Baumgartner. “Second Shot stepped up.”
Fennimore resident Mary Schultz was pleasantly surprised when her lunch arrived.
“I couldn’t ask for anything more,” she said.
Referring to the chili, she said: “I never had anything that big. The grilled cheese too. (And) I like cookies.”
Lori Reid, ADRC director in the Grant County office, said when meal deliveries are canceled, the sites nevertheless will deliver emergency meals to clients who have indicated that going without would pose a hardship.
“The majority of our people can make do for a weather day, but we want to make sure that nobody goes without,” she said.
At the same time, the agency has to care for the welfare of its volunteer drivers, who often are older adults themselves, she said.