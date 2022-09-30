Author and former Pentagon official Sarah Chayes told a Loras College crowd this week that the U.S. shows parallels with Afghanistan and other nations she has watched crumble due to political corruption.

The presentation was Loras’ annual Ahlgren International Affairs Lecture.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.