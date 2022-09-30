Author and former Pentagon official Sarah Chayes told a Loras College crowd this week that the U.S. shows parallels with Afghanistan and other nations she has watched crumble due to political corruption.
The presentation was Loras’ annual Ahlgren International Affairs Lecture.
Chayes covered the fall of the Taliban in Afghanistan for National Public Radio but then stayed behind, founding a local agricultural nonprofit. There, she watched as government officials took power, then formed “corruption networks” with the region’s private, criminal and terrorist sectors.
She said it was that corruption that truly led to the Taliban’s eventual re-capture of Afghanistan in 2021.
“Joining the Taliban didn’t have to do with opposing Western culture or religious extremism,” she said. “The U.S. was seen as reinforcing and enabling a government that was so corrupt you couldn’t drive three miles without coughing up a bribe to the police.”
Chayes then was hired by Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Presidents George W. Bush and Barrack Obama, for her insight into Afghanistan and corruption abroad.
In that post, Chayes said she watched political corruption spark the continuing waves of migrants out of Central America as well.
“You hear about economic opportunity but not this locking up of the political economy in these sender countries that really puts people in motion, sending caravans on their way north,” Chayes said. “You hear a lot about people fleeing north from gang violence, not the police outsourcing their extortion to the gangs.”
Chayes called her time in Afghanistan “a mirror” and said the U.S. is near the end of a cycle of increasing corruption in politics, followed by crisis.
“The late 19th and early 20th century was the last time the world was as in the grip of systemic corruption that we are today,” she said. “There was a stock market crash and a depression about once every 10 years between 1870 and the Great Depression. There were (crashes) in 1980, with Savings & Loan, the global currency crisis in 1997, then dot-coms, and then (the Great Recession) in 2008. The trajectory is exactly the same.”
Chayes said these cycles tend to end with global conflict, widespread health emergencies — like in recent years — and a financial depression.
Loras student Joan Bromberek said Chayes’ report of “parallel” corruption at home had shocked her.
“Watching the news, I think a lot of sources show just the problems over there,” she said. “When she brought up the parallels between the corruption in their governments and ours, I was surprised.”
Chayes said members of both U.S. major political parties have been culprits. But she said in every country she has watched crumble, deregulation, privatization of services and more monopolies have signaled crisis. She also said a few industries play large roles.
“Three I see in every single country — banking, energy and high-end real estate,” she said. “There are some you can add — pharmaceuticals is a big one, but we’re in Iowa, right? Industrial agriculture is a big one.”
Chayes said avoiding polarization was key in fighting corruption’s influence, nodding to Loras’ Catholic roots.
“Love thy neighbor across the identity divide,” she said. “The most effective (move corrupt networks deploy when under attack) is playing off the population along identity lines.”
Chayes’ speech also was sponsored by Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, a Loras alum.
