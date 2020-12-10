News in your town

City performs controlled burn along Bee Branch

Recent business closure, loan dispute underscore complex relationship between city and businesses

Food donation drive set for Saturday in Marquette

Conservation group acquires small, private wildlife preserve in Jo Daviess County

Iowa COVID-19 guidelines extended to next week, slight changes ease restrictions

Dubuque County jail renovation draws bidder interest as timeline comes into focus

Dubuque commission recommends merger with Asbury summer recreation

Grant landed for feasibility study of discovery center in Jo Daviess County

Grant supports arts education for Galena students

No injuries in residential fire that temporarily closed White Street in Dubuque

UW-Platteville to continue to offer free COVID-19 testing through Dec. 22

Documents: Woman accused of taking set of master keys belonging to Dubuque hotel