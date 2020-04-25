PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Behind a face mask, Abel Schnaderbeck heaved a pile of shirts, still on their hangers, into an SUV in the parking lot outside of his dormitory.
Assisted by his father, Schnaderbeck, 20, spent Saturday emptying his room of clothes, bedding and a framed sci-fi poster before making the three-hour return trip to the family home in Appleton.
He has been living there since the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus closed in March.
“Having to move out of the dorms is kind of sad — the whole experience, the lifestyle,” he said.
Schnaderbeck is one of about 2,850 on-campus residents who vacated campus after administrators announced in mid-March that academic instruction would transition to online delivery for several weeks to stave off the spread of the new coronavirus.
The virus, which causes the disease COVID-19, in Wisconsin has infected at least 5,600 people and resulted in more than 250 deaths to date.
Students who were residing on campus and able to depart brought essential items, not knowing the governor would later order the closure of all university campuses for the remainder of the semester. Many students left behind full dormitory rooms.
In the ensuing weeks, administrators developed a residence hall evacuation plan that permits students to return to campus at designated hours to retrieve their belongings.
Saturday was the first of five move-out days, scheduled this weekend and May 1 through 3.
“Nobody wants to go home to Mom and Dad,” said Katie Post, resident director of Southwest Hall, as she surveyed the entryway. “But I think overall people have been very receptive. My residents understand … the reality of it.”
UW-Platteville also is refunding students a percentage of their spring housing and dining payments.
“It’s crazy to think it escalated this quickly,” said Tanner Weber, a sophomore. “We’ve been waiting to get our stuff since the 13th of March, so to be able to come now and get (it) is a relief.”
He spent the morning emptying his dorm room with roommate Jarid Rosanske.
The two buddies, both 20, are close friends and attended high school together in Markesan. Now, they regret they will not be able to spend their final on-campus semester living under one roof.
Several students also bemoaned the challenges of remote instruction, while acknowledging their professors are trying to make the best of the exceptional circumstances.
“You can only handle online classes for so long without going a little insane and losing what you might have been able to learn in class,” said Rosanske, who studies software engineering. “It’s nice to be able to have that interaction with your professors to be able to talk about certain things that you need to graduate.”
When he is not studying, Weber works as a grounds crewman at a local golf course, which he said maintains his sanity as he hunkers at home with his parents and three siblings.
“I feel like I’m back in high school,” he said.
Both he and Rosanske fear the economy’s collapse will decrease their opportunities to locate summer employment, the income from which they will rely to pay next year’s rent when they return to Platteville.
As parents pushed dollies down ramps, they quipped that household food bills and toilet paper consumption have increased since their children returned to the nest.
Abel’s father, Mark Schnaderbeck, a graphic designer, is joining his son at home during the daytime, as he, too, now works remotely.
“It’s nice seeing him again, but I’m sorry he’s missing out on college life,” Mark said.