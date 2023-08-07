Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A local fire department will host an event supporting the community.
Key West Fire & EMS Fun Day will be held Sunday, Aug. 13.
A parade will be held at 11 a.m. beginning at the parking lot of Truck Country. A variety of events will be held beginning at noon at the Key West Community Fire Department, 10640 Lake Eleanor Road.
Concessions will be provided by local nonprofit organizations.
The fire department launched the event in 2003 to mark the volunteer organization’s 50th anniversary.
