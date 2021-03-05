The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Tori A. Walters, 24, of East Dubuque, Ill., was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Dodge Street and Devon Drive on charges of domestic assault. Court documents state that Walters assaulted Kirsten R. Figland, 18, of East Dubuque.
- David M. McKenna, 34, of 2365 University Ave., No. 11, reported a fraud case resulting in the theft of $4,000 between Sept. 1 and Wednesday.
- Angelica C. Flores, 32, of 1917 Stanton St., reported $500 worth of criminal damage to a vehicle between Feb. 26 and Monday in the 2000 block of Key Way Drive.
- Tandem Tire & Auto Service, of 3435 Stoneman Road, reported $2,000 worth of criminal damage done to the business between Feb. 6 and Feb. 20.
- Marvin D. Murphy, 27, of 2146 Rhomberg Ave., reported the theft of $800 worth of firearms between 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Monday from his residence.