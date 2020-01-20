EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School Board members recently voted to rename a library to honor a longtime educator.
The library at Epworth Elementary School will be renamed in honor of Geraldine McCarthy, who died in 2018 at age 91.
She served as teaching principal at the school from 1970 until her retirement in 1999, and her teaching career spanned more than 50 years. She already was teaching area students before Western Dubuque was formed in 1960 by the consolidation of several rural Dubuque County districts.