Dubuque police pepper sprayed and arrested an intoxicated man early Saturday who struggled with officers, kicking one in the face, according to court documents.
Davon D. Mcrae, 25, no permanent address, was arrested at about 12:05 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Dodge Street at the Fremont Avenue exit.
According to the documents, Dubuque Police officer Justin Dura drove by Mcrae, who was walking in traffic on Dodge Street. Dura turned around and approached Mcrae who was walking “on both sides of the yellow line” and appeared unable to walk straight, documents state.
Mcrae ignored Dura’s commands to stop and pulled away as he tried to stop him from continuing to walk down Dodge Street. Dura attempted to place Mcrae under arrest, who struggled and kicked Dura in the ankle and shin. Mcrae pulled away and was forced to the ground by Dura and arrested with the help of arriving officers, documents state.
While handcuffed, Mcrae “continued to make irrational comments” and advised he had a firearm. Officers found a Smith and Wesson SD9VEW in Mcrae’s backpack.
Mcrae continued to struggle with officers and “had to be pulled into the patrol vehicle and was able to get out of the other side,” documents state.
He was pepper sprayed, and while being placed back in the vehicle Mcrae kicked Officer Carter Meyer in the left cheek “causing pain and swelling,” according to a criminal complaint.
Mcrae was taken to the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center and held on two counts of assaulting a police officer, interference with official acts, public intoxication and carrying a concealed weapon.