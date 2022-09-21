Elkader restaurateur Brian Bruening recently entered the race against incumbent Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, to represent the new House District 64.
The district will represent all of Clayton and Allamakee counties, plus the city of Holy Cross and the surrounding area of Dubuque County.
Bruening, a Democrat, said he ran partly because he believes uncontested races are harmful.
“It’s hard to encourage people to get out and vote when there are unopposed races,” he said.
But Bruening also said he believes some of Osmundson’s conservative viewpoints and voting record are out of line with the values of people in the district. In particular, he said he and others in his community oppose Osmundson’s support of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ favored program that allows public school funding to follow kids if parents transfer them to private schools — commonly called the “school voucher” program.
“That is very unpopular for folks in this district, particularly with teachers and people with school-aged kids,” Bruening said. “In District 64 there is only one remaining private school, in Waukon, which only goes to eighth grade. Folks don’t see a direct benefit of that passing. But on the southern border of this district, all the sudden a lot of people in those smaller districts, people could send their kids to private schools in Dyersville or Dubuque, which would depopulate those school districts and be terribly detrimental. A lot of those districts are hanging on by a thread as it is.”
Reached last week, Osmundson disagreed with Bruening’s assessment of negative impacts of the program.
“I do feel like, especially in our urban schools, they aren’t as conservative as in our rural areas,” she said. “There are people who don’t appreciate what their kids are being taught. So yes, I think they do need more choice. Money is given to schools based on how many students they have. Competition is always good. Parents will not pull their kids out of a school they are happy with.”
Bruening also said district residents were not in line with Osmundson’s staunch anti-abortion views.
“There are a lot of young families around here who rely on the ability to go to a doctor and make decisions about their health care,” he said.
Bruening also said the district needed a representative who would protect the environment, namely water quality and climate.
“Bloody Run Creek has been under threat from new CAFO (concentrated animal feeding operation) construction for a while,” he said. “Another threat is the use of eminent domain for new (CO2) pipelines. As it stands, no pipeline is proposing Clayton County. But if they allow eminent domain for private use in the county next to us, it puts their property in jeopardy too.”
