Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A luncheon this week will raise funds for a nonprofit that supports pediatric brain cancer and heart-defect research.
A Research for the Kids fundraising lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the parking lot of Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road.
Research for the Kids has raised more than $2.46 million for pediatric brain tumor and heart-defect research programs at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
