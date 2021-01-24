One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday in Dubuque.
Andrew W. Carroll, 34, of Dubuque, was injured but refused to be taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 11:50 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Central Avenue and East 14th Street.
A police report states that Eunice A. O’Meara, 72, of Maquoketa, Iowa, was driving south in the 1400 block of Central Avenue when she ran a red light at the intersection. She crashed into a vehicle driven by Travis L. Dauber, 32, of Dubuque, who was driving east on East 14th Street with a green light.
Carroll was a passenger in Dauber’s vehicle.
O’Meara was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light signal.