The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jule J. Dauphin, 37, of Savanna, Ill., was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday in the Five Flags Center parking ramp, 100 W. Fourth St., on charges of domestic assault with injury and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that Dauphin assaulted Kristen M. Houzenga, 24, of Mount Carroll, Ill., in the parking ramp.
- Scott J. Reising, 42, of 1974 N. Main St., was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and two counts of child endangerment. Court documents state that Reising assaulted Jamie I. Reising, 30, of the same address, while five children were home.
- Colton J. Puccio, 23, of 2163 Sunnyview Drive, was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Caledonia Place and Hill Street on charges of assault with injury and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents state that Puccio assaulted Cody A. Ehlers, 33, of 590 Alta Vista St., No. 3.
Kevin M. Hammel, 62, of 1800 Sarah St., reported the theft of items worth $600 at about 3:40 a.m. Monday from a vehicle parked at his residence.