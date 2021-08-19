SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Attorney Tripp Stroud is running for the Democratic nomination in southwest Wisconsin’s 17th Senate District, proposing term limits and other reforms to the way business is done in the Capitol.
A Waunakee native, Stroud co-founded medical technology law firm Trifecta General Counsel in 2016 before starting a general practice of his own in Spring Green.
The district is currently represented by Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green. He has held the position since 2015. Neither he nor the Republican Party of Wisconsin responded to requests for comment for this story.
Stroud has never served in elected office, but he said he is running due to what he sees as extremist viewpoints coming to the fore in the Republican-majority General Assembly.
“That’s how we end up with things like (the U.S. Capitol attack on) Jan. 6, and the Wisconsin Senate focusing on conspiracy theories around the elections and coronavirus,” he said. “It’s getting in the way of the people’s business.”
Stroud said the issue is a symptom of nationalizing partisan issues in state government.
“It’s getting in the way of the problems that are right in front of our face — we have a major clean water issue out here, terrible internet service out here,” he said. “These are known problems with known solutions. But our legislature just can’t get out of its own way.”
Stroud said he plans to address such trends by supporting major election reforms in Wisconsin.
“I support term limits, and I think we need to make our elections more competitive,” he said. “That will lead to more ideas, different faces. It’s going to give people who get into office an easier time holding their ground on values and principles and not getting distracted by ‘Oh, what’s going to make my base most excited?’”
Stroud said he thought Marklein was less of an extremist himself than an enabler of others.
“I think he’s passively let the extremist voices take over because that’s been to his benefit,” Stroud said. “He’s more of a go-with-the-flow kind of guy.”
With reforms in place, Stroud said, his first priority would be to reverse trends of people leaving rural Wisconsin.
“The birth rates are declining. The baby boomers are retired or retiring,” he said. “If we don’t have the next crop of nurses, librarians, teachers, farmers, builders here in place, we’re going to be in major trouble.”
Stroud proposed that the state government pay moving expenses and even student loans to encourage younger adults to return to rural areas.
So far, Stroud is the only Democrat running for the seat.