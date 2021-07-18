GALENA, Ill. — A Jo Daviess County emergency management official is set to retire this fall.
Jo Daviess County Board members recently accepted the resignation of Charles Pedersen, the county’s Emergency Management Agency coordinator.
Board Chairman Don Hill said the departure is bittersweet but “positive,” as Pedersen plans to retire. He has been in the role for seven years.
“We accepted his resignation with regrets,” Hill said.
Hill said Pedersen’s resignation takes effect on Nov. 1. He added that the county plans to begin advertising for a candidate to fill Pedersen’s position.