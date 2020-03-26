A long-stalled federal program to improve both lock navigation infrastructure and degraded ecosystems on and near the Mississippi River has been allocated $4.5 million to complete planning for its first few projects.
The Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program has been in the works for 20 years.
According to Dubuque Assistant City Manager Teri Goodmann — the city’s liaison with the Upper Mississippi River Basin Association, which has co-captained the project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — NESP was a compromise among the corps, environmental organizations and river industries, such as barge shipping.
“For every dollar spent on navigation infrastructure, there would be a portion appropriated for ecosystem,” Goodmann said.
Planning for NESP was traveling at a fair clip until the 2010 ban on earmarks. It was eight years before the corps asked for an economic-impact study on the program.
Recently, the corps allocated $4.5 million for pre-construction design — $3 million to navigation and $1.5 million for the ecosystem.
The program would direct the corps to construct five new, 1,200-foot locks on the Mississippi — all of which would be located south of Dubuque and Bellevue, Iowa — and two on the Illinois River.
The program also suggests smaller improvements, like adding mooring systems and switch boats at lower locks.
These additions would cut hours-long backups at locks downriver, which are too short for contemporary shipping methods. Those backups impact traffic and area agricultural producers along the length of the river.
However, the lock lengthening would have environmental impacts.
“If we built a new lock, there is required mitigation, site-specific mitigation,” said Andrew Goodall, the corps’ regional manager for NESP.
He said NESP comes with plans for ecosystem improvements in the St. Paul, Minn.; Rock Island, Ill.; and St. Louis districts of the river. The Rock Island district includes Dubuque’s Lock and Dam No. 11.
Ahead of the funding cutoff after 2010, design work had been done on many potential projects, such as island construction, floodplain stabilization, habitat rehabilitation and side-channel reconnections.
Now, the Upper Mississippi River Basin Association will have to parse through those and see which still make sense and what other projects might since have risen to priority level.
“Over the last 10 years, the differences we are seeing are higher water conditions, impacts to forestry and what that means to our backwater ecosystems,” said Kirsten Wallace, executive director. “When you put that ($1.5 million) in design money, really we have to pick one or two first.”
Members will weigh which projects they might be able to convince federal lawmakers to fund in upcoming years but also compromise among the five states in the association.
“Long term, NESP’s geographic scope spans from St. Paul to St. Louis and in the Illinois River system,” she said. “There would be projects in the pools near Dubuque.”
The $4.5 million is for the current federal fiscal year, which ends in September. Goodall said officials hope to have several shovel-ready projects at that time.