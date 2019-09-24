Question: What is the proper or lawful way to signal when driving into and around and then exiting roundabouts? I noticed a Wisconsin driver using a turn signal to exit.
Answer: Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin all have similar rules for drivers navigating roundabouts.
According to drivers’ manuals and handbooks for each state, drivers should enter roundabouts by turning right when there is a gap in traffic, then continue until reaching their exit
As drivers approach their exit, they should use their right turn signal to let other drivers know where they plan to leave the roundabout.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Joe Messerich wrote in an email that using turn signals, particularly when exiting a roundabout, allows other drivers to know what you intend to do. City and state code for using turn signals apply in roundabouts as well.