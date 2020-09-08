LANCASTER, Wis. — The Grant County Board of Supervisors recently approved an amendment to the county ATV/UTV ordinance.
It allows all-terrain and utility vehicles to use the Grant County D bridge over U.S. 151 south of Platteville to cross the highway and then gain access to the city of Platteville.
County Highway Commissioner Dave Lambert said the county received permission from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to allow ATVs and UTVs to use the bridge.
He said the only other alternative to allow them to access the city was to have them use Southwest Road. But the at-grade intersection would require ATVs and UTVs to cross both lanes of U.S. 151, and the DOT said that is not considered safe.