The rain didn't stop Resurrection Elementary students from having fun on their last day of school with a family picnic Friday.
“This is the first time we’ve been able to be together all year,” said Resurrection principal Denise Grant.
The end-of-year family picnic has been a Resurrection tradition for about four years, Grant said. The school was unable to proceed with the picnic last year due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
Families arrived at the school around 11:30 a.m. Friday. They joined their children in line for hot dogs and bags full of snacks. The rain moved the picnic venue inside but didn't stop the smiles and conversation.
Chrissy Adams sat in the gymnasium with her two daughters -- Elly, 9, and Keegan, 5, -- while they ate hot dogs, chips, carrots and more.
“It’s sad we’re not outside, but I’m just happy we got to get together,” Adams said of the picnic.
Silas Barton, 10, finished his fourth-grade year at Resurrection. His mom Cheryl joined him for the picnic and said it felt crazy her son would soon be a big fifth-grader.
"Pretty soon he'll be taller than me," she said.
Silas and his mom brought their own lunches for the picnic -- just as he has brought his own lunch to school every day since kindergarten, except for the one time when he forgot it at home. He gave his mom a full tour of the building and they said their goodbyes to teachers.
“I’m feeling okay, I do like school but it is nice to take a break,” Silas said.
In his fourth-grade year, Silas said he enjoyed P.E. and playing games in the Resurrection gymnasium, which is bigger than the one at his previous school. He also enjoyed learning math, science and history.
“It was great. I had good classmates,” Silas said.
Mother of three sons who all attend Resurrection, Nataliya Pashinina, went to the kindergarten graduation ceremony Friday morning for her son Luis, 6, prior to the picnic.
“It was just the kindergartners. It was nice to make them feel special,” Pashinina said.
During the picnic, Pashinina and her sons brought a gift for kindergarten teacher Barb Klein because they wanted to do something nice for her as she taught all three kids.
“It’s a happy day because I get to see the students moving on,” Klein said about the last day of school. “They become like your own children, and I’m going to miss them, so it’s also a sad day.”
The family picnic was also a chance for Klein to see past students. Klein taught the moms of two of her current students and those moms visited with Klein for most of the hour-long picnic.
Grant said the year has been tough with COVID-19, but that she’s proud of what Resurrection has accomplished and she was glad the parents could come in for the end-of-year picnic.
“Our parents have had to place a lot of trust in us to drop off their children and not come into the building, so it's great to do (the picnic)," she said.
With the end of the school year comes a transition for students at Resurrection Elementary and St. Anthony-Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program. Our Lady of Guadalupe's campus will make a permanent move to Holy Family's main campus on Kane Street, home to Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School and Wahlert Catholic High School.
"I think it will bring our community even closer," said Our Lady of Guadalupe principal Carolyn Wiezorek. "We're already pretty tightknit but being in one building will add to that sense of belonging."
Resurrection students and staff will temporarily occupy school buildings on the St. Anthony Catholic Church campus while the Resurrection building is under renovation.
Though they were able to tour the St. Anthony building, Elly and Keegan said they were nervous for the move. For now, the girls are looking forward to their summer plans of attending Holy Family camps with friends, Adams said.
The Resurrection gymnasium will be used for storage of items that won’t move with the teachers and students. Parents have donated boxes and tubs for the materials the teachers have decided to take to the St. Anthony building.
“Our parents have been wonderful, they’ve brought in what we need,” Grant said.
The faculty and staff of Resurrection and Our Lady of Guadalupe have been packing boxes, cleaning closets and color coding to make the relocation as smooth as possible.
"The idea of change is often challenging," Wiezorek said. "Once we had a chance to think through emotions and think logically, we saw in the long run it's a good move."
Looking back on the school year, Wiezorek said staff and students stepped up and overcame the challenges that came with COVID-19 which resulted in a positive year.