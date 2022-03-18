An Iowa Senate committee on Thursday advanced a bill on a party-line vote that would make significant changes to the state’s bottle deposit law.
The bill advanced by the Ways and Means Committee is the Senate’s proposal to reshape the law, under which consumers pay a 5-cent deposit when they buy carbonated and alcoholic beverages and get 5 cents back when they return the container to a store or redemption center.
A proposal for the law in the Iowa House of Representatives differs significantly from the Senate’s version of the bill. However, leaders in both chambers insist that a reform will pass through the Legislature this year, though their plans could shift before the bill reaches its final form.
The biggest change in the Senate committee’s proposal would increase the fee that redemption centers receive for processing beverage containers from 1 cent to 3 cents, which was the only piece that Democrats on the committee liked.
“We took the bones of the original bottle bill,” said Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, who introduced the amended version of the bill approved by the committee. “We increased the handling fee so we can have more and more successful redemption centers all across Iowa.”
The bill would come with a one-year transition period in which retailers would be required to take containers back or partner with a redemption center while the state moves to a “successful, thriving redemption center (system),” Schultz said.
After that one-year period, retailers no longer would be required to accept can and bottle returns.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, is the top Democrat on the committee and said the changes, other than tripling the redemption rate, were bad news for the program. She is concerned that there are not enough redemption centers to support the proposed change. There currently are 60 redemption centers spread among Iowa’s 99 counties.
“I believe the way it is currently crafted in this bill, it is one more nail in that law’s coffin,” she said.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, offered up his own bottle bill proposal this year, which included a redemption rate increase to 3 cents. However, he wondered if that alone would be enough to fix current problems with the state’s system, such as the lack of profitability for redemption centers and the challenges of starting new ones.
“With as few redemption centers as we have, the question is — does doubling (or tripling) your profits allow you to set up more redemption centers?,” he said. “What enables people to set up more places?”
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, has been tasked with addressing bottle bill reform in the Iowa House of Representatives. She said her plan also would raise the redemption rate, but to 2 cents.
It also would bolster the state’s enforcement of the law, with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources out in the field checking for compliance, and the state attorney general’s office taking the lead on fines and enforcement.
“It’s going to be relatively hefty fines if we have people not following the law, … and there’s already a section of our bottle law that requires that the beer wholesalers ensure that there’s a redemption center in each county,” she said. “We’re going to hold them to that. It could be a drop center, or it could be an actual physical center.”
Jochum said she spoke with Iowa Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, who chairs the Senate Ways and Means Committee, and learned that Senate Republicans might yet make significant changes to their plan, as they are concerned about the amount of money distributors make from unredeemed containers under the current law.