A rural Dubuque man is accused of cutting his ex-girlfriend with a steak knife during an assault Sunday.
Devon M. Ward, 26, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. Sunday in the 14000 block of North Cascade Road on charges of domestic assault while using a weapon, domestic assault with strangulation and child endangerment.
Court documents state that Madilyn J. Grant, 27, of 765 Kirkwood St., had visited Ward’s house to pick up some of her belongings when the pair argued.
Grant told authorities that Ward “grabbed her by her throat from behind and attempted to stab her with a steak knife,” according to documents.
Grant pushed Ward's arm away, and Ward let go of her. Ward then placed Grant in a headlock. When Grant took her belongings to the front door, “Ward began stabbing at the garbage bags containing her belongings,” and Grant sustained a laceration to her finger, according to documents.
Ward’s 2-year-old child was in the room during the assault.