GALENA, Ill. — Elizabeth McCormick can speak with authority about facing adversity.
As one of the few women to ever fly a Black Hawk helicopter for the U.S. military, she pointed to that experience on Wednesday to share one simple message with Galena High School students.
If she can do it, they can, too.
“It doesn’t matter what your past is,” said McCormick, of Dallas. “Someday starts today. It’s up to you to make it happen.”
McCormick entered pilot school for the U.S. Army in 1994. She went on to fly military intelligence missions, command and control battlefield management operations and escort generals, governors and federal lawmakers.
In 2011, she received the U.S. Congressional Veteran Commendation for her service.
Today, McCormick works as a motivational speaker. On Wednesday, she brought a message of promoting confidence and determination in all facets of life.
But long before McCormick was a globe-trotting pilot and motivational speaker, she was a new college graduate who was unsure of where her life was going.
To Galena High School Principal Beth Murphy, McCormick’s story of overcoming uncertainty to become self-confident and successful is important for all students to hear.
“The presentation was quite fitting to what teens are going through nowadays,” Murphy said.
McCormick was working at a pizza restaurant when she decided to join the military in 1994.
She decided she wanted to be a helicopter pilot because it seemed the “coolest,” but she discovered that she was the only woman in her 250-person class.
“I didn’t know that at the time,” she said, referring to when she chose to pursue becoming a helicopter pilot. “I just knew that it felt right.”
Early on, McCormick received resistance from male officers opposed to a woman pursuing the training. Her recruiter recommended she look at other positions.
However, McCormick was adamant. She insisted she had chosen the right role.
“I didn’t have someone walking behind me, telling me, ‘Yeah, you can do it. Yes, you can,’” McCormick said. “You need to be your cheerleader in life.”
She said her training officers were hostile and encouraged her to quit.
“Every step of the way, there was someone else that didn’t believe,” McCormick said. “If you believe something is going to be hard, it’s going to be hard.”
McCormick shared with students the basics of what she learned in pilot training.
Students tilted from one side to the other, following along as McCormick explained how to control the cyclic-pitch lever.
She explained that, despite her hard work, she failed the training’s hovering test several times, unable to shake the negative comments of her instructors.
It was only after she met with a substitute instructor who believed in her that she was able to get the confidence to pass the test.
“He taught me how to hover in one day,” McCormick said. “How you practice determines how you perform. It’s a shift of thinking.”
Chance Wills, a senior at Galena High School, said he felt McCormick’s speech was more meaningful than those offered by most inspirational speakers, largely because she had the story of success to back her claims up.
“It can be hard to take these kinds of things seriously, but she actually did that stuff,” Wills said. “It made it easier to believe what she was saying.”