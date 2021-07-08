A man recently was sentenced to two years in prison for a second sex crime on a Dubuque college campus, though it will run concurrently to a sentence issued last month.
In the latest case, Yahye A. Sallahadin, 19, of St. Paul, Minn., was sentenced in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
Court documents state that, while Sallahadin was a University of Dubuque student, he assaulted and groped another student in the fall of 2020 in a commons area on campus. The documents state that the victim was on a video call with a relative at the time of the attack and that the relative witnessed parts of it.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information of victims of sexual crimes.
In an unrelated case, Sallahadin was sentenced to 10 years in prison on June 28 after a jury found him guilty of third-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents state that Sallahadin invited a female student to his room during the fall 2020 semester and physically forced her to drink vodka. After the victim passed out, Sallahadin sexually abused her.
As part of his sentence for both incidents, Sallahadin must register as a sex offender and comply with no-contact orders issued for both victims.