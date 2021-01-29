EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — All criminal charges have been dropped for a driver involved in a fatal crash on Julien Dubuque Bridge in 2018.
Whitaker J. Ingles, 27, of Dyersville, Iowa, had been charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with aggravated driving under the influence in a crash causing death, driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. The charges related to the crash that killed Luke J. Billmeyer, 30, of Dubuque. Ingles had pleaded not guilty.
On Thursday, a judge acting on a motion from the county state’s attorney’s office dismissed all of those charges. State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf told the Telegraph Herald that he did not believe the charges could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt after he recently learned information that called into question if Ingles had illegal drugs in her system at the time of the wreck.
The fatal crash occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Nov. 28, 2018. Authorities previously said Nathan L. Scott, now 39, of Dubuque, was driving east on the bridge when his vehicle broke down. Billmeyer was a passenger and was helping push the car from behind when it was rear-ended by an eastbound vehicle driven by Ingles.
Billmeyer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Immediately after the wreck, Ingles was cited with failure to reduce speed, but the citation was dismissed about three weeks later.
Authorities reported that a urine sample collected from Ingles after the crash showed she had amphetamines in her system. However, the test cannot distinguish what type of amphetamines or the amount.
Ingles later disclosed she was on a prescription medication that also would yield a positive result for amphetamines, Allendorf said Thursday. The test also showed that her blood alcohol content was below the legal driving limit of 0.08%.
Allendorf said the test result had served as the primary evidence to prove the charges of driving under the influence. With the revelation of Ingles’ prescription, he decided it was unlikely he could prove she was under the influence of an illegal substance.
“She had maintained that she was prescribed something that would also show up as an amphetamine in her system,” he said. “I came to the conclusion that we would not be able to prove her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Allendorf added that the charges of possession of controlled substances were dismissed because the substances, found in a baggy and bottle on the bridge shortly after the crash, were not near Ingles or her vehicle.
“They were found on the bridge but away from the actual crash itself,” he said.
Allendorf said the failure to prosecute the felony charges against Ingles also required that he drop the misdemeanor charge of failure to reduce speed.
He said he informed Billmeyer’s family prior to requesting the charges be dismissed.
“They were obviously not pleased with that,” Allendorf said. “I do not blame them at all for feeling that way. It was a difficult phone call to make.”
Reached by the TH on Thursday, the family declined to comment.
Scott also was charged in connection with the wreck with failure to stop after a crash involving personal injury or death, driving while his license was revoked and perjury. That case is ongoing.