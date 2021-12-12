GALENA, Ill. — As the sun set over Main Street in Galena on Saturday, the holiday glow that had been apparent on the faces of visitors all afternoon spread as luminaria twinkled, lamp posts lit up and displays in shop windows came to life.
Galena’s Living Windows and Luminaria event drew hundreds to the downtown area, where shops stayed open late and seasonal smells and Christmas music filled the air.
At The Wooden Wardrobe, owner Laurie Digman was busy waiting on shoppers as her grandchildren Judah, 14, Zoey, 8, and Logan, 6, played elves busy painting toys in Santa’s workshop in the store’s front window.
“Zoey and Logan have been doing this since they were small,” said their mother, Brittany Digman, of the living window display. “This is Judah’s first year.”
Family was a big theme among many of the shops’ living windows.
At Rustic River, owner Trish Italia had a “Lady and the Tramp” themed window that drew a huge crowd thanks to Bristol and Phoenix, her grandchildren’s cavalier King Charles spaniel puppies, and Ottis, a miniature schnauzer belonging to Rose Noble, who heads up Visit Galena.
Jessica Lincoln, Trish’s daughter, said the Disney film is a favorite from her mother’s childhood.
“As soon as we got the puppies in September, my mother got the idea to do ‘Lady and the Tramp’ for the living windows,” she said.
Lincoln’s daughters Olivia, 9, and Emme, 7, and their friend Paige Frank, 10, were dressed in their tea party best as they sat in the window keeping the puppies in line and showing them off to the crowd.
Tim and Barb Reed, of Roselle, were enjoying a glass of wine at Massbach Winery as Dubuque artist Henry Matthiessen III painted with wine in the window for the fifth year.
“I paint with wine while I sip some wine,” Matthiessen said. “It’s a tough hill to climb.”
The Reeds were experiencing Galena during the holidays for the first time.
“We come to Galena about once a year in the summer,” said Barb. “But this is the first time we’ve come when it’s colder. I went online and saw this was happening and thought it would be a neat thing to do.”
At Galena Cellars’ new location in the former 111 Main restaurant site, Vineyard Manager Emily Hastings had recruited her best friend, Kat Hartman, to join her in the winery’s window.
“Emily said, ‘Do you want to sit in a window dressed as an elf and drink some wine with me?’” Hartman said. “I said, ‘I’ll be there.’”
Hastings and Hartman were enjoying raising their glasses as people walked by smiling and waving.
“It’s fun to have interaction with people and with the Grinch (in the window) across the street,” Hastings said. “The adults love that we’re adult-beveraging, and a lot of them are coming in.”
At the Main Street Plaza, Anne Chapman, of Janesville, Wis., and her mother, Carol Thompson, of Boone, Iowa, were wearing their Christmas-themed glasses as they waited for the rest of the family to join them.
“This is our family Christmas every year,” Chapman said. “It’s our sixth year. We have dinner every year at Vinny Vanucchi’s. This year, we rented an Airbnb.”
Thompson said other family members also come from Ottumwa, Iowa.
“There are 12 of us,” she said. “The six grandkids are between 6 and 13 (years old), and then there are six adults. It is so fun.”
Shannon Beck and Dylan Montz came to Galena for the day from North Liberty, Iowa.
“We had no idea this was even going on,” Beck said. “We’d never been to Galena and just decided to drive up.”
Montz said the Reeds, who they started chatting with when they came into Massbach Winery, filled them in on all that was happening.
“It was a perfect day for us to come up,” he said. “It’s turned out to be a very nice surprise.”