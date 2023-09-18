Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
PEOSTA, Iowa — A turn lane and storm sewer project will cause road closures at a busy Peosta intersection this week.
A press release states that the intersection of Peosta Street and Burds Road will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 20, through Friday, Sept. 22.
The intersection will reopen for the weekend but will close again Monday, Sept. 23.
The ongoing $1.3 million project, for which work began this summer, will add left turn lanes on both Peosta Street and Burds Road. Construction is estimated to take approximately three to five months.
The release states that motorists should check the city's website and Facebook page for weekly updates on construction progress.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.