A longtime hypnotist known locally for his performances at entertainment venues and schools across the tri-state area has died.
Jim Wand died Monday following a brief illness, according to online announcements from Wand Enterprises, the entertainment booking agency he owned and founded.
Wand, who worked in the field of hypnosis for more than 30 years, performed across the U.S. and in 10 foreign countries over the course of his career but was well known locally for his performances at area venues and schools. He also appeared on TV stations such as Comedy Central and Fox.
In 2020, Wand opened an office within Hypnotic Solutions in Dubuque after making the decision to return to the clinical field of hypnosis, a decision prompted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent closure of venues and cancellation of events. He told the Telegraph Herald at the time that he planned to resume his performances, as well.
“He had over 12,000 professional engagements to his credit and was considered to truly be one of the top hypnotic entertainers in the world today,” an announcement from Wand Enterprises states.
The announcement states that Wand wanted his agency to continue and that his wife, Kenda Wand, will assume the role of president and take on day-to-day operations with Sue Voss. Michael C. Anthony will handle many of Wand’s live events.
“We are sure that Jim is up there in heaven performing and making people laugh and smile just liked he did down here on Earth,” a Wand Enterprises announcement states. “He will be missed greatly by everyone. He impacted a lot of lives.”
