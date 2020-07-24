The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Leshaun M. Evans, 20, of 2417 Stafford St., was arrested at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday at his residence on warrants charging domestic assault with injury and fifth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that he assaulted his father, Leshaun V. Evans, 48, at their residence on July 10.
- Tanisha C. Frazier, 28, of 1934 Jackson St., reported the theft of $887 from 1476 Central Ave. at about 12:35 p.m. Thursday.
- Mark R. Scholtes Sr., 51, of 613 Garfield Ave., reported a burglary at his residence with the theft of $15,148 worth of items, including tools, electronics, an air compressor and a power washer, between 12:01 Monday and 12:55 p.m. Wednesday.
Brian J. Gambleton, 27, no permanent address, reported the theft of a 2003 Ford Explorer valued at $3,000 from Glenview Motel, 1050 Rockdale Road, between 2 and 11:05 a.m. Wednesday.