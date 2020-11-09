Adria Hogan was just starting in on her internship to plan and execute a bridal show when COVID-19 threw a wrench in her plans.
Uncertainties caused by the pandemic forced the University of Dubuque student to put the internship on hold for the summer and try for the fall instead. But as the pandemic continued, it became clear that her plans wouldn’t come together.
In the end, she received internship credit from her college by creating a plan for the event she would have organized.
“I was really worried that I wasn’t going to complete my internship on time to graduate,” said Hogan, now a senior at UD. “Fortunately for me, I didn’t have to go that route, but that was a concern.”
Hogan is among local college students who have had to alter their internship plans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials from some local colleges say they saw a drop in internship availability this year in connection with the virus. In other cases, internships that were and are being offered have been reshaped by COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
“(Students) are still being encouraged to take internships, to find internships, but it’s impacting them in the sense of, we’re all having to figure out a different way sometimes to offer that experiential learning,” said Jennie Weber, academic internship coordinator at Loras College in Dubuque.
Local impact
Weber said she saw a particularly big drop in internships over the summer. In 2019, she had 21 students with elective credit internships over the summer. But this past summer, she had just two.
This fall has been better for internships, though. While Weber’s numbers aren’t where they would typically be, they also aren’t as low as she feared.
“There’s work to be done on all fronts, but I’m hopeful,” she said.
During the fall, she has noticed students’ internship searches slow down because in some cases, they don’t know whether they will be on campus at Loras or learning remotely from home next semester.
“One of the concerns is, students don’t know where they’re going to be in the spring, so they don’t know where to look for internships,” Weber said.
Craig Beytien, executive director for corporate relations at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, said a dip in internships for students likely wasn’t as dramatic at the school because students in programs such as engineering and computer science are preparing for high-demand positions.
Still, some student internships have been delayed or canceled in cases where students would have to be in a particular place interacting with other people, Beytien said.
“I think it’s safe to say that we’ve seen a less dramatic impact on our students, although some certainly have been impacted by virtue of the discipline they’re in,” he said.
However, companies are starting to forecast that they will be doing more hiring next year, though perhaps not at 100% of what they were before the pandemic.
“The worst of it was the shock of the shutdown and everything that occurred this past spring and summer ,” Beytien said. “I think now, people are going, ‘OK, this is the new normal; what’s that going to look like.”
Adapting
Becky Herrig, a career counselor at Clarke University in Dubuque, said she has not seen a shortage of internships among her students, but the internships they hold look different now.
Instead of going out to work at their internship sites, students work a mix of in-person and virtual hours. They complete interviews remotely and attend virtual meetings and rely more on technology.
“I’m not seeing any issues with, we won’t have internships or we won’t have employment or we won’t have experiences,” she said. “It’s just teaching students basically how to navigate change.”
Michelle Grace, an assistant professor of communication studies and department internship coordinator at UD, likewise said she has seen employers get creative to offer internships. In some cases, companies are bringing students in for orientations and then letting them work remotely.
She said the biggest hit to internships happened over the summer, and she is starting to see opportunities come back for the fall and spring.
“I think for spring and summer 2021, there will be internships available,” Grace said. “They will not look like the internships we had in the past. They might be a little more remote or a little bit more independent work than previously.”
At Cottingham & Butler in Dubuque, officials pivoted from offering 10-week, in-person internships last summer to eight-week, virtual internships, said Jade Mart, talent acquisition specialist.
By tapping into virtual job experiences, officials were able to offer winter internships for later this year to students who had previously worked at Cottingham & Butler as interns. The virtual format gives students flexibility to participate wherever they are.
“This new virtual setting gives us that opportunity,” Mart said.