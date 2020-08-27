Dubuque County is accepting applicants for the administrator’s position at Sunnycrest Manor.
Cris Kirsch announced earlier this month that she was resigning effective Oct. 2. She has been at the helm of the Dubuque County-owned, long-term-care center for five years. Eligible applicants must be a currently licensed nursing home administrator in Iowa with a minimum of five years of leadership experience in long-term care, according to the job posting. The application deadline is 3 p.m. Sept. 20.
Apply by visiting governmentjobs.com/careers/dubuquecounty.