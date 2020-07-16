DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A former contestant on “The Voice” will travel to Dyersville to perform at Textile Brewing Co.
EllieMae Millenkamp, who was selected to compete on the 17th season of NBC’s popular singing competition show, will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 18, outside of the brewery.
Tom Olberding, the brewery’s co-owner, said Millenkamp is from Idaho, but her family has Iowa roots.
“Her dad who went to Beckman (Catholic High School),” he said. “I actually went to school with her aunt.”
Olberding said Millenkamp recently reached out to the brewery about performing this summer.
“It was reasonable enough that we could do it, and we decided instead of doing it in here, we would have it outside so more people could attend and spread out,” he said.
The perimeter of the street will be fenced off during the show, and people will be allowed inside the brewery to grab a drink and cool off, Olberding said.
“We haven’t had any live music in a while, and it will be nice,” he said. “I think a lot of people are excited just to have music and be outside.”