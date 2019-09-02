Actors who starred in two of the most popular sports movies of the 1990s reminisced this weekend in Dubuque County.
Six actors from “The Sandlot,” an ode to backyard baseball, and three from “A League of Their Own,” a fictionalized account of the short-lived All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, were in the area as part of the annual Team of Dreams event.
They participated in Sunday’s events at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, and they discussed their still- beloved films — they both advanced to the championship round of the recently concluded Telegraph Herald Tri-States’ Favorite Sports Movie contest — during an event Saturday night at Phoenix Theatres in Dubuque.
“We did a lot of improv on the film,” said Chauncey Leopardi, who played Michael “Squints” Palledorous in “The Sandlot.”
“A lot of it was us just messing around,” added Victor DiMattia, who starred alongside him, playing the role of Timmy Timmons.
The Saturday night event featured a VIP reception with the actors, then the option of attending a cast question-and-answer session with the actors from either film before watching their respective baseball classics on a big screen.
The actors shared lots of filming memories with the devoted fans.
“It was 700 degrees under our clothes,” recalled Lori Petty, who played pitcher Kit Keller in “A League of their Own.” “It was all very uncomfortable.”
Marty York, who played Alan ‘Yeah-Yeah’ McClennan in “The Sandlot,” remembered meeting James Earl Jones, who played the neighbor with the massive dog, for the first time. York did not believe his mother when she told him that Jones voiced Darth Vader.
“My mom said Darth Vader is here, and I said, ‘Yeah right, Mom. It’s not Darth Vader,’” York said. “We walked in and found James Earl Jones eating oatmeal, and I said, ‘Sir, are you Darth Vader?’ And he said, ‘I am your father.’”
It was also a night for fans to ask some of their most burning questions about the movies.
“Do you still think of Wendy Peppercorn?” asked one person in the audience to Leopardi, referring to the scene in which Squints pretends to drown in the pool in order to steal a kiss from the lifeguard, Peppercorn, while she performs CPR. At the end of the movie, viewers learn that the characters later married and had nine children.
“All the time,” Leopardi replied, grinning.
For many attending, it was a surreal experience seeing the actors looking like aged versions of the characters they had grown to know so well on screen.
“It’s interesting to see them now,” said Merlin Clemen, of Dyersville, who came to see the stars of “A League of Their Own.” “It’s hard to recognize them.”
The stars themselves have had interesting experiences in which they were not recognized.
Tom Guiry, who played Scotty Smalls in “The Sandlot,” remembers one occasion when he saw a person on the street wearing a shirt with the famous line “You’re killing me, Smalls” written on the front. When Guiry asked the man to take a picture with him and co-star Patrick Renna, who played Hamilton “Ham” Porter, Guiry was surprised to find he didn’t recognize them.
“He had no idea who we were,” Guiry said, later adding. “I told him, ‘I’m Smalls,’ and he said, ‘Whatever, bro.’”
For many of the stars, the experiences with fans have been positive.
Brandon Adams, who played Kenny DeNunez in “The Sandlot,” said he is often touched by seeing children today wearing shirts or costumes from the movie.
Megan Cavanagh, who played second baseman Marla Hooch in “A League of Their Own,” said she is still proud to have been featured in a movie that almost entirely starred women.
“That was unheard of back then,” Cavanagh said. “It’s still unheard of, sadly.”
Ann Cusack, who played Shirley Baker in the film, also was among the actors attending the event.
For many of them, the impact of their films is often a humbling experience.
Some are still acting, while others have moved on to other careers.
But more than 25 years later, the legacy of these sports movies in which they starred still lives on.
“It’s become such a big part of society,” said Shane Obedzinski, who played Tommy “Repeat” Timmons in “The Sandlot.” “It’s very meaningful to us how it’s affected lives more than a lot of movies possibly could.”