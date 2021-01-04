In a year when one of the costliest natural disasters in American history struck much of Iowa — compounding problems posed by a global pandemic — the tri-state area was distinctive for an unremarkable year in weather.
“That’s one area where we were spared in 2020,” said Steve Braun, Grant County emergency management director.
The Dubuque area reported below-average rainfall for the year, an average year for snowfall and only a handful of days where the high temperatures rose above 90. Dubuque reported 41.2 inches of snow in 2020. The city’s annual average is 41.9.
“We were really lucky,” said Tom Berger, Dubuque County emergency management director.
Consider Aug. 10, 2020, as one of the Dubuque area’s lucky days.
Dubuque received 1.3 inches of rain and experienced a high temperature of 84 degrees that day — an unremarkable summer day in most respects.
However, to the tri-state area’s south and west, residents faced widespread destruction and lengthy power outages as a result of the historic derecho wind event.
The destructive straight-line winds — with gusts as high as 126 mph — raked across Iowa, causing as much as $7.5 billion in damage.
That storm missed the Dubuque area, which experienced a relatively quiet year for severe weather.
The exceptions occurred on March 28, when two tornadoes struck areas north of Potosi, Wis., and near Sherrill, Iowa, causing extensive damage to at least two homes and numerous farm buildings.
The National Weather Service preliminarily determined that an EF-1 tornado, with winds of up to 100 mph, caused damage on a nearly 7-mile path north of Potosi. The storm also destroyed multiple farm buildings between Potosi and Lancaster.
“That was the big weather event for the year,” Braun said. “All in all, we only had small severe weather occurrences and less severe weather than average. We were all incredibly busy over the summer with COVID, so we are very fortunate we didn’t have severe weather.”
The NWS said another EF-1 tornado, with winds of up to 110 mph and a maximum width of 50 yards, was on the ground for more than 4 miles in the Sherill area.
“After that, we had a few warnings here or there, but nothing that required evacuations,” Berger said.
The tri-state area was relatively dry in 2020 — Dubuque received 31.91 inches of rain during the year. That mark is more than 4 inches below normal and far below the 54.87 inches received in 2019. The lack of rain kept the lid on a common local weather hazard, flooding.
“We were going into (2020) pretty wet with the soil moisture, so it could’ve been detrimental to have a wet summer and fall,” Berger said.
Heavy rains mostly spared southwestern Wisconsin, too.
“We managed to escape any major flash-flooding, which is always our main concern,” Braun said.
Rising Mississippi River levels prompted Prairie du Chien officials to restrict access to St. Feriole Island in early April. Otherwise, the river posed no major flooding issues during the year.
“We were planning for (possible) flooding before the pandemic,” Berger said.