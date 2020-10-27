PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Southwest Health announced that its emergency medical services team recently upgraded from the paramedic level to the critical care paramedic level.
The upgraded level of care was authorized by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Office of Preparedness and Emergency Health Care and followed an application and review process, according to a press release.
The upgraded level means that Southwest Health’s paramedics “are now permitted to provide the advanced monitoring and interventions many high-acuity, critically ill patients require during inter-facility transports,” the release states.
Currently, Southwest Health employs nine full-time and three part-time paramedics trained at the critical care level. Each licensed critical care level paramedic must complete no fewer than 80 hours of instruction to complete their coursework in addition to their extensive paramedic training.