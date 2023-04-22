Cities up and down the Mississippi River continued to prepare Friday for floodwaters already starting to hit their communities that only are expected to increase through the end of the month.
According to the National Weather Service’s Quad Cities office, the river was already at 18.31 feet and rising at Lock and Dam No. 11 in Dubuque on Friday afternoon, a level considered “moderate” flood stage. The weather service counts 20.5 feet and over a “major” flood at that site.
National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Cousins said the crest at Lock and Dam No. 11 was projected to be up to 23 feet, which would make it the third-highest river level recorded there.
In Cassville, Wis., village staff and residents had been working all week ahead of the promised flooding, according to Village Clerk/Treasurer Molly Roskams.
“We’ve had sandbags out to the homes we know that are going to be a problem,” she said Thursday morning. “They’ve been provided those to place over their drains to help with the sewer. Our three outdoor employees who work streets and water/sewer are setting things up so there will pretty much always be someone available in case of emergency.”
Near the Cassville boat launch, a giant pump had been delivered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to direct as much water away as possible.
“It basically looks like a big engine within a block, like a really big motor with flex tubes out the sides,” Roskams said. “We have two smaller ones as well. Hopefully, they help.”
City of Dubuque staff also had been preparing for more than a week, according to Public Works Director John Klostermann.
“We had closed the Bee Branch gates, the Maus Lake and the Ice Harbor gates,” he said. “Those pumps are operating as they are needed. We set up Fourth Street and Commercial Street pumps, and those are portable, so have to be staffed 24/7.”
But Klostermann said that with waters projected to continue rising, more preparation will be needed next week because while the city is protected by a floodwall and levies, its flood-control system includes a series of gates necessary to complete it.
“We’ll be looking at five other gate closures,” he said. “Closure is all based on river elevations. If the prediction stays where it is now — 24 or 25 (at the railroad bridge) — that will only be the third time the whole flood system has been engaged. We’re also looking at areas that are unprotected (such as Chaplain Schmitt Island). We’re also partnering with businesses that could be affected — the marina up by A.Y. McDonald (Park).”
Cousins said this flood is expected to reach 24.5 feet at the railroad bridge but that there are still questions as to when that will arrive.
“The potential crest timing is a range between April 29 and May 1,” he said. “All of that uncertainty is based on what rain may fall between now and the crest, both locally and north. You have to think about other side creeks and up in Minnesota and Wisconsin.”
The floodwater now troubling area cities originated not as nearby rain, but as snow farther north in the Mississippi River basin. For that reason, Cousins said no flooding is projected on local tributaries such as the Maquoketa River.
“This is all from snowmelt across Minnesota and Wisconsin,” he said. “They’ve had almost two times as much snowfall there over the winter. And it melted so rapidly last week that it added to this flooding very quickly as well.”
This flood also is coming off of several low-water years on the Upper Mississippi River, with the last flood hitting in 2019. Cousins said that flood crested at 21.77 feet at Lock and Dam No. 11, more than a foot lower than what is expected with the oncoming flood.
If there is good news in the forecast, Cousins said it was that this flood is not expected to remain for long.
“The difference (from 2019) is, then, the river remained high for a very long time,” he said. “Once this crest moves through, it should begin to fall again. But it depends on if there is rain.”
As of Friday, Cousins said the long-range precipitation outlook for the next two weeks was for “below-normal rainfall” across the upper Midwest.
Officials from the City of East Dubuque, Ill., did not respond to requests for comment.
