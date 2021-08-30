Question: What triggered the activation of the weather sirens in Dubuque on Tuesday?
Answer: At about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of Dubuque County. A tornado warning was issued for a sliver of Dubuque County north of Sherrill.
The warnings expired that evening as the storms moved away.
The National Weather Service is responsible for issuing severe thunderstorm and tornado watches and warnings. NWS Quad Cities meteorologist Tim Gross said that Tuesday’s tornado warning was issued because radar indicated there was one, though no people reported to the NWS that they had seen it.
Gross said that sometimes tornadoes might touch down only briefly or in a remote area.
“It does happen often,” Gross said. “Brief touchdowns might hit a cornfield and come right back up.”
The NWS issues severe weather warnings and watches, but local authorities are responsible for managing and activating sirens.
According to Dubuque County Emergency Management Agency coordinator Thomas Berger, there are 16 outdoor warning sirens serving the City of Dubuque. Berger estimates there are about 26 more in other cities and towns in the county.
“Sirens are added as the city expands or as necessary for gaps in coverage of outdoor areas,” Berger said in an email. “The sirens are strategically placed throughout the city to ensure coverage of the city. There are computer programs available that assist us in placing the outdoor warning sirens.”
NWS warnings are some of the factors local authorities consider when activating the sirens.
“The 911 center has the ability to activate them by zone or all at once,” Berger wrote. “Each city normally does it through the fire departments, as they are the ones on top of the approaching storms.”
Question: What happens to items that are left at city pools?
Answer: It depends on the item, but some items like beach towels might end up as bedding for otters and turtles at the National Mississippi River Museum.
City of Dubuque spokesperson Randy Gehl said in an email that according to the city lost and found policy, some items are tagged and recorded, while others might be disposed of or donated.
Items are kept at the swimming pools for the entire swim season in case patrons come back to look for them.
But if items aren’t claimed one week after pools close for the season, items like suits, goggles and lone shoes are thrown out, Gehl said.
After the swim season ended earlier this month, city staff washed and boxed up forgotten towels and donated six boxes of towels to the National Mississippi River Museum.
“The otters love sleeping in them each night,” museum director of marketing and communications Wendy Scardino said.
The towels are also used when transporting ducks and turtles.
“A batch of towels we receive usually lasts about one to two years,” Scardino said. “That’s why getting this annual donation has been really beneficial.”