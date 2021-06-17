MONTFORT, Wis. — Grant County authorities said a driver was injured Tuesday when he swerved to miss a deer and crashed into a tree.
Wyatt Jones, 17, of Blue River, was taken by ambulance to Gunderson Boscobel Area Hospital and Clinics for treatment, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday on Grant County G north of Bowers Road, near Montfort. A news release states that Jones was northbound when he swerved to miss a deer and lost control of his vehicle, which left the roadway and crashed into a tree. His vehicle was totaled.