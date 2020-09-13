The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, an annual fundraising event for the Alzheimer’s Association, had to get creative this year to ensure the event took place.
With the slogan “This year’s walk is everywhere,” participants were tasked with walking in their neighborhoods or anywhere they chose to walk.
The Dubuque walk took place on Saturday morning amid rain showers and cloudy skies, but it didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the local committee members.
At George Washington Middle School on North Grandview Avenue, Michelle Healey, Sarah Kirkpatrick and Stacy Raap kept the event in the public eye by putting out sponsor signs and waving their Alzheimer’s flags at honking cars as they passed by. Occasionally, a vehicle would stop and hand one of the women a cash donation.
“It’s very different this year,” said Healey, who has chaired the Dubuque walk committee for the past two years. “Everyone is encouraged to walk on their own. But the goal is still the same: A world without Alzheimer’s or other dementias.”
The trio were half of a committee that got the word out about the walk, found sponsors, and planned the event. Other committee members included Beth Preston, Megan Bonert, Ben Wagner and Nicole Lytle.
“We weren’t sure what was going to happen,” said Healy. “We still arranged for tables, chairs, tents, food donations. We went through with it all, and then ended up doing it virtually.”
More than 5 million people in the U.S. suffer from Alzheimer’s or dementia, with more than 16 million people, often family members, serving as unpaid caretakers. It is a progressive disease that attacks brain cells and brain connections, eventually destroying memories and other mental functions.
Kirkpatrick, the director of sales at Oak Park Place in Dubuque, has seen the toll that dementia diseases have on those with the disease and their families, both from a professional and personal perspective.
“My Grandma, aunt and cousin all died from Alzheimer’s,” she said. “I also have a cousin battling the disease.”
Walkers were invited to stop by the school to pick up a pinwheel flower, part of the organization’s Promise Garden project, which honors anyone affected by the disease. Different colors represent each walker’s motivation: blue if they are living with disease, yellow if they are a caregiver, purple if they have lost a loved one and orange for supporters.
Pat Fury, of Dubuque, has walked in the event with his wife, Rochelle, for the past five years. He stopped by to pick up purple flowers in honor of his father-in-law, Red Sabers, and brother-in-law, Dave Gebhart, both of whom died of Alzheimer’s or dementia.
“Red was just shy of 100 years old when he died,” Fury said. “He was a heck of a guy.”
The Alzheimer’s Association provided a number of online experiences to encourage participants, including an app to connect with other walkers and social media in real time, and a virtual kick-off ceremony.
Healey said local sponsors remained steadfast this year with their donations.
“We’re very, very thankful for them every year,” she said. “But especially this year with all of the changes.”
Theisen’s is one of those sponsors. The Theisen family has been affected by Alzheimer’s: Marita Theisen, wife of Jim, who grew the company founded by his parents, is living with the disease.
Jim and Marita’s grandson, Peter, presented the Dubuque chapter with a check for more than $50,000 during the virtual kick-off. Other local sponsors included Grand River Medical Group, MidwestOne Bank, Oak Park Place, Spahn & Rose, Stonehill Communities, Sunset Park Place, Green State Credit Union and Iowa Scottish Rite Masonic Foundation.
Local walkers have raised $18,703 so far. Fundraising will continue through Dec. 31.
To donate to The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit www.alz.org or text 5155 to 2endalz.