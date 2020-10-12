People owning burial or interment rights at Linwood Cemetery are asked to provide contact information to the Iowa Insurance Division.
The information will be used to update and confirm cemetery records.
The cemetery is in receivership and the division is the receiver, the entity given custodial responsibility for the cemetery’s assets.
Information, including name, address, telephone number and email address, should be provided by emailing linwood@linwoodcemetery.us.
Call the cemetery at 563-582-1289 or the Iowa Insurance Division at 515-654-6600 for more information