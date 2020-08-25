GRANT COUNTY, Wis. — County supervisors recently approved the Grant County Department of Social Services acceptance of a grant for more than $29,000 from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.
According to officials, the grant will be used to cover the cost of incentives for foster parents that participate in the county’s Foster Parents Program. They include respite for foster parents, a food pantry to help in the event of emergency placements of children, an appreciation event to thank foster parents and to help foster parents stay in compliance with requirements for their home.
No match by the county was required to receive the grant.