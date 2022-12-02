Standing beside a bathtub, a sink and a pile of plumbing products, volunteer Mark Oehlert turned around to take in the cabinets, chairs, lamps, ladders and more that fill the new Dubuque and Jackson Counties Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
“If you need something for your house, it’s probably here somewhere,” he said, with a grin.
The ReStore, located at 4949 Chavenelle Road in Dubuque, held a soft opening in early November, with store officials planning to hold a formal grand opening in January.
It is one of more than 900 Habitat for Humanity ReStores across the country that sell donated building materials, furniture and other housing materials at discounted prices, with profits from sales helping to fund the nonprofit’s homebuilding projects for local families in need.
“Almost every shopper has had a story about another ReStore they’ve been to in the area and how excited they are to have one here in town as well,” said Erica Haugen, executive director of the local nonprofit.
Road to opening
Plans to bring a ReStore to Dubuque began in 2019, according to Rachel Daack, former chair of the ReStore committee, who helped spearhead the process. Construction kicked off in late 2021 at the ReStore’s 8,200 square-foot space in a building that also houses the business First Supply.
During the planning stages, the Dubuque ReStore received a large donation of furniture and building materials from the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Mount Carmel Bluffs in Dubuque. Those items gave the ReStore a full inventory to sell at various pop-up sales that raised funds for the opening, including a three-day pre-opening sale in May.
Daack said Habitat for Humanity also benefited from “significant” donor support and about $90,000 in grant funding from Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency, Sustainable Dubuque and Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Currently, the ReStore employs an interim store manager, Susan Lafler, and seeks to hire a donation specialist. The remaining tasks of receiving, processing, preparing and pricing donations are completed by a crew of about 25 volunteers.
Among them are Mark and Nancy Oehlert, who said they volunteer at the store about once a week. On Thursday, they were hanging bright blue signs to designate the various items offered at the store, such as hardware and electronics.
“We really believe in Habitat for Humanity, and I’m proud of the tradition of Habitat in this area,” Mark said. “Anything we can do to support getting people into houses they can afford, that’s powerful for me.”
Environmental, fiscal benefits
Daack said the ReStore offers a place to divert materials such as unused lumber from a construction project or a still-functional door that was replaced after a homeowner wanted an upgrade.
“We end up landfilling materials that are perfectly good and usable because there’s not a place to take them,” she said. “This is a place that residents and commercial business construction can donate these materials … and those of us who love to shop that way get both the joy of the find and the cost savings.”
Haugen said most of the new items at the ReStore are sold for about 50% to 70% of retail cost, with prices further reduced for items with wear and tear.
In addition to offering cost savings and environmental benefits, Haugen said the ReStore helps Dubuque and Jackson Counties Habitat for Humanity diversify its funding streams and increase its visibility in the community.
The nonprofit has had a presence in Dubuque for 31 years and has served 31 families through homebuilding and home-repair projects during that time. Haugen said proceeds from the ReStore hopefully will help the organization expand the number of families it can serve per year.
“The store really helps us to bring some visibility to the work that we’re doing … as well as helping us share our mission for doing this sustainably, doing this long term and building capacity for our communities,” she said.
