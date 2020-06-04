As the midway point of 2020 approaches, it can be overwhelming to take inventory of what has transpired.
A deadly pandemic has killed more than 100,000 Americans and triggered the worst economic collapse since the Great Depression. And in recent weeks, the death of a black man in police custody has sparked both peaceful protests and destructive riots throughout the U.S.
Sahar Chavoshi, co-owner of The Comedy Bar in Dubuque, knows there hasn’t been a whole lot to laugh about.
In its own small way, though, she hopes her Dubuque business can change that.
Comedy Bar will reopen on Friday, June 5, with an outdoor show in the Novelty Iron Works courtyard, 333 E. 10th St. Chavoshi said such shows will be held Fridays and Saturdays for the foreseeable future, weather permitting.
“At this point, everybody needs a good laugh,” she said. “Everyone is going through a lot of trauma. But the fact is we are all going through it together. We can all relate to each other, and I think we all need to laugh again.”
‘THE POWER WENT OUT’
Comedy Bar opened in November. The quaint location — nestled in the basement of the Novelty Iron Works building — became the club’s third overall, joining other venues in Chicago and Nashville.
A’undie Koppes, the sales director at Novelty Iron Works, said the venue was an immediate hit.
“It was welcomed so warmly here,” she said. “They had sold-out shows every Friday and Saturday night.”
The success of the Dubuque venue was further evidence of the business’ growing influence. Chavoshi noted that Comedy Bar had opened in Nashville just months earlier.
By mid-March, however, the spread of COVID-19 forced limitations on gatherings and prompted the closure of all nonessential businesses.
While many retail and restaurants have commenced gradual reopenings, the Dubuque Comedy Bar’s indoor location remains shuttered.
“We had all this momentum and things were going so well,” Chavoshi said. “Then, it felt like the power went out on us.”
CHICAGO DEVASTATION
The latest nightmare unfolded Saturday night, when Comedy Bar’s venue in Chicago was infiltrated and ransacked by looters, who sprayed graffiti on walls and windows, stole liquor and caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to equipment.
The destruction was a microcosm of events playing out in many major U.S. cities, where major protests have erupted after George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police. These protests largely have been peaceful during the day but sometimes have erupted into chaos come nightfall.
Chavoshi wasn’t in Chicago on Saturday, but she was in close contact with an employee who attended that day’s protests. The staffer gave Chavoshi a devastating series of updates as the peaceful demonstrations unraveled into riots and looters set their sights on the part of town in which Comedy Bar resides.
Chavoshi returned to Chicago on Sunday to board up the building and assess the damage. As she walked up and down the block, it became clear that her business was far from the only one that suffered.
“I looked at the businesses nearby — the nail salon, the grocery store and the sandwich shop,” she said. “They were all decimated.”
REOPENING PLAN
Chavoshi hopes that the temporary outdoor venue in Dubuque will be both welcoming and safe for customers.
Staff has constructed an outdoor stage and installed new lighting and signage.
Tables have been situated 6 feet apart to ensure adequate social distancing. Meanwhile, the staff has been retrained to ensure adherence to guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other governmental agencies.
“We want to be a safe place for live entertainment,” Chavoshi said. “I think people are a little more comfortable in an outdoor setting.”
The return of live comedy will be a welcome addition to the Millwork District. Koppes said the Novelty Iron Works Building has been locked for months, with only the apartment tenants allowed inside.
“The streets are normally full of people, but recently, it has been so quiet,” Koppes said. “It has been lonely here.”
The reopening of Comedy Bar doesn’t mean the Millwork District will snap back to normal. But Koppes believes it could provide a glimmer of light in a dark time.
“With what everybody has been through, this will give people a chance to relax and get a good laugh,” she said. “With what everyone has been through, I think that is important.”