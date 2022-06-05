The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Jillian A. Murphy, 40, of 952 Mount Loretta Ave., was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Saturday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that she assaulted her boyfriend, Curt D. Guler, 46, at their residence.
Tyler M. Smith, 28, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Friday in Davenport, Iowa, on a warrant charging domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury, domestic assault with injury and first-degree harassment. Court documents state that Smith assaulted his then-girlfriend, Danielle George, 28, no permanent address, while they were staying at The Richards House Bed & Breakfast, 1592 Locust St., on Jan. 26, 2021.
William R. Ostrander, 42, of Primghar, Iowa, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Friday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted Joseph A. Peavy, 20, of 2005 Asbury Road, at the hospital.
Adrienne L. Davis, 54, of 105 W. 17th St., Apt. 2, reported the theft of a cellphone valued at $200 and $475 cash from her residence between 10 and 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Linda L. Howes, 73, of 2775 Meadow Wood Drive, reported a theft from Hy-Vee, 2395 Northwest Arterial, and the unauthorized use of a credit card between 4 and 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. The theft included a purse, credit/debit cards, a driver’s license and $100 cash, along with charges of about $3,150.
Bernard (Iowa) Commercial Club reported an attempted burglary at the club that was found at about 2:05 p.m. Wednesday in which $800 worth of damage to a steel door was reported.