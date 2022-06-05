The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Jillian A. Murphy, 40, of 952 Mount Loretta Ave., was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Saturday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that she assaulted her boyfriend, Curt D. Guler, 46, at their residence.
  • Tyler M. Smith, 28, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Friday in Davenport, Iowa, on a warrant charging domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury, domestic assault with injury and first-degree harassment. Court documents state that Smith assaulted his then-girlfriend, Danielle George, 28, no permanent address, while they were staying at The Richards House Bed & Breakfast, 1592 Locust St., on Jan. 26, 2021.
  • William R. Ostrander, 42, of Primghar, Iowa, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Friday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted Joseph A. Peavy, 20, of 2005 Asbury Road, at the hospital.
  • Adrienne L. Davis, 54, of 105 W. 17th St., Apt. 2, reported the theft of a cellphone valued at $200 and $475 cash from her residence between 10 and 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
  • Linda L. Howes, 73, of 2775 Meadow Wood Drive, reported a theft from Hy-Vee, 2395 Northwest Arterial, and the unauthorized use of a credit card between 4 and 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. The theft included a purse, credit/debit cards, a driver’s license and $100 cash, along with charges of about $3,150.
  • Bernard (Iowa) Commercial Club reported an attempted burglary at the club that was found at about 2:05 p.m. Wednesday in which $800 worth of damage to a steel door was reported.

