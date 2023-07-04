PEOSTA, Iowa — Authorities said a man led sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase outside of Peosta.
Ethan A. Miller, 31, of Stacyville, was arrested at 10:48 p.m. Sunday in Peosta on charges of felony eluding, possession of marijuana and second-offense operating while intoxicated. He also was cited with reckless driving, failure to maintain control and speeding in a 55-mph or under zone.
Court documents state that a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped a vehicle Sunday on U.S. 20 near Cottingham Road after seeing the vehicle had expired registration stickers. The vehicle also was “weaving within its lane and making quick, jerky driving corrections,” documents state.
The deputy said Miller, who was driving the vehicle, was “visibly nervous” during the stop, and the deputy observed a “strong cover-up odor” in the vehicle, documents state. A K-9 alerted to the smell of narcotics coming from the vehicle, and Miller then fled.
Deputies chased Miller west on U.S. 20, turning onto Cox Springs Road. Documents state that Miller was tracked driving 73 mph in a 25-mph zone, and he nearly lost control going over railroad tracks at a high rate of speed.
Miller then turned onto Chesterman Road, which is a dead end. Documents state he then drove into the ditch, stopped his vehicle and was taken into custody.
Authorities said a subsequent search of Miller’s vehicle turned up 2.1 grams of marijuana. Documents state that Miller later admitted to authorities he had used marijuana earlier that day.