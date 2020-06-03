MONTICELLO, Iowa — The City of Monticello recently landed a $60,000 grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Derelict Building Grant Program.

The money will be used for asbestos abatement and renovation on a building that will either house an “innovation lab,” along with residential rentals, or that will house commercial and office space with residential rentals, according to a press release.

The program helps rural communities with populations of 5,000 or fewer remove environmental hazards, improve community appearance and minimize costs through the deconstruction or renovation of abandoned buildings.

